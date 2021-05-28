The enemies within

I guess we should be happy that there was enough opposition by Senate Republicans to kill a "bipartisan" commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

It was stopped Friday only on a filibuster vote requiring a supermajority – or 60 Senate votes.

Are you wondering which "Republicans" voted in favor of a 9/11-style commission?

Here's a list of the GOP crowd that doesn't get it.

In a 54-35 vote, it was Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Rob Portman of Ohio.

TRENDING: Gov. DeSantis shoots down reporter's Trump question, gets standing ovation

Those are the people who need to be ousted at the end of the day, the sooner the better.

Even Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., opposed the commission. McConnell argued there are already enough investigations into the Jan. 6 attack. Really? There are a number of Americans who remain in solitary confinement, in a time when the U.S. is releasing people on their own recognizance for major felony counts. The January fracas has been characterized by Democrats as Armageddon, worse than 9/11, incomparable in the history of America.

At least McConnell knew it was overkill, an outreach by Democrats who planned to use it to once again implicate Donald Trump when he did nothing wrong.

"I do not believe the additional, extraneous 'commission' that Democratic leaders want would uncover crucial new facts or promote healing," McConnell said Thursday. "Frankly, I do not believe it is even designed to."

The House already passed legislation on May 19 to form the independent panel with support from 35 Republicans, despite opposition from former President Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

Republicans are the problem we face. We're losing our freedom, our God-given heritage, our constitutional republic. We need to be reunited. Democrats are. Republicans need to stand for something.

That means ensuring free and open elections – something we didn't have in 2020.

On Jan. 6, hundreds entered the Capitol, some breaking windows and some inextricably being let in by Capitol Police. The crowd was protesting what they saw correctly as a rigged election. They were not armed. They did not have bombs. By the standard of previous Capitol protests, it was cakewalk.

One person died as a result of the protest, shot without warning by an unknown policeman, though reports are still insisting that five people, including Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, were killed in the attack. They were NOT. Ashli Babbitt was the only victim of the violence. The others died on natural causes.

More than 400 people have been charged criminally in the wake of Jan. 6.

Do you believe that? It's insane. It's so over the top. This was not an "insurrection."

You know why this sticks in the craw of Democrats, the fake media and the Tech Tyrants.

Prior to the vote, Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., implored his GOP colleagues to back the bipartisan panel and to stop supporting Trump's "big lie" that he actually won the 2020 election.

Afterward, Schumer elaborated.

"This vote has made it official: Donald Trump's big lie has now fully enveloped the Republican Party," Schumer said. "Donald Trump's big lie is now the defining principle of what was once the party of Lincoln."

There it is. It's a dispute over the election results. So why are Democrats fighting so hard against the idea of finding out what went wrong in the election?

Why should any American want to uphold a questionable election?

Democrats do. They are united behind it. They believe that Democrats should never lose another election. They want to get rid of police. What does that tell you? They don't believe in the laws of the land and, as a point in case, they want open borders. What does that tell you? They don't believe in making America great. What does that tell you?

And neither do a handful of Republicans want to make America great.

They resent Donald Trump for even talking about it, for making it his No. 1 priority.

We need at least one free midterm election between now and the next presidential cycle in which Donald Trump, the most popular presidential candidate – and the most controversial – has a chance to do his thing.

Will he have it?

I'm betting on it.

Or else this country's over.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!