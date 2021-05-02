'Eradicate' white people, urges student-government candidate

A candidate for student government at Stanford University posted racist threats, including "white people need to be eradicated," then apparently deleted the account when caught.

The Federalist reported the tweets by Gabby Crooks, a sophomore running for reelection.

But a few hours after the report, Twitter said the account for that person does not exist.

The Federalist said tweets by Crooks from as recently as last year were found by the Stanford College Republicans.

Stephen Sills, head of the group, told The Federalist, "Racism in any form is obscene, and there's a moral obligation that students need to know this stuff before they vote.

Among the statements credited to Crooks:

"Yes I think white people need to be eradicated yes I will go feral over mediocre white men we exist."

"why do white people think everything is about them??"

"why did I see vinnie hacker tryna fly outside my window y'’ll n-ggas let spicy white get to these crackers' heads."

"not my mom walking in on me watching a video about unlearning christian homophobia and getting mad….girl do i potentially have news for you."

"not a passionate amerikkka lover in my IR class….. I thought ya’ll were joking."

The Federalist reported the Stanford College Republicans have continued to find other racist tweets by the student-government candidate.

"Crooks has received an endorsement from the Stanford Student Daily Editorial Board, but the newspaper did not respond to a request for comment asking if it stands behind this decision. The Stanford Student Daily, a publication with a far-left slant, published an op-ed in February that said the Stanford College Republicans should be removed from campus," the report said.

Sills said: "I think it is reflective of the sort of cultural context that we live in — where anti-white racism is growing increasingly prevalent and mainstream. Especially on college campuses, where it is ideologically taught that it's acceptable to be racist to white Americans because of this false narrative that you can only be racist if you have power."

