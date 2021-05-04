FBI agents shoot man outside CIA headquarters

Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation shot a man Monday evening outside of the Central Intelligence Agency headquarters in McClean, Virginia, after the suspect allegedly exited his vehicle with a weapon.

"An individual involved in a security incident outside Central Intelligence Agency Headquarters in McLean, VA, emerged from his vehicle with a weapon and was engaged by law enforcement officers," the FBI's Washington Field Office tweeted Monday.

FBI is reviewing an agent-involved shooting that occurred at approx. 6 pm on Monday, May 3, 2021. An individual involved in a security incident outside Central Intelligence Agency HQ in McLean, VA, emerged from his vehicle with a weapon & was engaged by law enforcement officers. — FBI Washington Field (@FBIWFO) May 4, 2021

According to the FBI, "The subject was wounded & has been transported to a hospital for medical attention. The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously."

The FBI added, "The review process is thorough and objective, and is conducted as expeditiously as possible under the circumstances."

According to "The News with Shepard Smith" on CNBC: "Officials now confirm to NBC News that a person had tried to drive into the CIA's main entrance without access."

https://youtu.be/_b4i2ltwaio

According to NBC News, "CIA security officers had been negotiating with man and after he repeatedly refused to move, a decision was made to try to push the car out of the way."

The report added, "A short time later, he got out of his car and brandished a gun before being shot by FBI agents."

The same story said, "One of the officials says the person claimed to have explosives, but law enforcement officials have not said whether he actually did.

"According to the two officials, the man is mentally disturbed and has tried repeatedly in the past to get into the CIA campus."

Officials did not immediately indicate the type of weapon the suspect allegedly carried or his identity.

"Hours earlier," Fox News reported, the suspect "was stopped by armed guards 'just outside the secure perimeter of CIA Headquarters by our main gate' on a major causeway, State Route 123, the CIA told Fox News."

According to a CBS News report, a source near the scene said he heard 13 shots fired.

A CIA spokesperson told CBS News "that its compound was not breached and the only agency personnel involved were its Security Protective Officers, who were working alongside local law enforcement," the outlet reported.

Looks like CIA HQ on lockdown. pic.twitter.com/g4AgAzyH4C — Andrew Leyden (@PenguinSix) May 3, 2021

CBS added, "The CIA referred subsequent inquiries about the incident to the FBI."

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.