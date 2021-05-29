A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Former teachers union president went from fighting against charter schools to promoting them

'They're bad for unions, not for kids'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 29, 2021 at 1:31pm
(THE BLAZE) – It's no secret that teachers unions are strident opponents of charter schools – despite the fact that charter schools are simply independently operated public schools.

Charters are a form of school choice that the unions fear will one day lead to education vouchers, which will allow students to receive government dollars to escape the many failing public schools that unions have so long dominated. The schools also have the freedom to create classrooms that meet students' needs and hire non-union employees.

Now a former teachers union president is explaining why he went from fighting against charter schools to advocating for them.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
