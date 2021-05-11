A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Money U.S.BLACK-GOLD BLUES
Gas stations along Southeast coast suffer shortage amid pipeline shutdown

'It was a catastrophe coming!'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 11, 2021 at 1:54pm
(NEW YORK POST) -- Gas stations along the Southeast coast are being slammed by panic buying and long lines amid the shutdown of the biggest oil pipeline in the US from a crippling cyberattack believed to be orchestrated by a Russia-based criminal group.

The closure of the 5,500-mile Colonial Pipeline, which carries more than 100 million gallons of fuel from Texas to New Jersey each day, has stretched into its fifth day.

It sparked wild scenes of panic buying across Georgia, Florida, Virginia and South Carolina — with North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp even declaring states of emergency in their areas. Kemp also issued an executive order suspending Georgia’s gas tax through Saturday to help offset the costs of higher fuel prices.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







