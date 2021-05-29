Giant tortoise thought to be extinct 112 years ago found on Galapagos Island

(USA TODAY) – The search is on for a mate for a giant tortoise thought to be extinct a century ago.

Earlier this week, scientists at Yale University confirmed a giant female tortoise found in the Galapagos Islands was of a species last reported 112 years ago and thought to be "lost forever," Galapagos Conservancy said in a news release.

The tortoise was discovered on Fernandina Island during a 2019 expedition of the Galapagos National Park Directorate and Galapagos Conservancy. Scientists identified the tortoise as the Fernandina Giant Tortoise, or the species Chelonoidis phantasticus.

Read the full story ›