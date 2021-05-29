A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsTHE ANIMAL KINGDOM
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Giant tortoise thought to be extinct 112 years ago found on Galapagos Island

Search is on for a mate for female reptile

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 29, 2021 at 12:29pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(USA TODAY) – The search is on for a mate for a giant tortoise thought to be extinct a century ago.

Earlier this week, scientists at Yale University confirmed a giant female tortoise found in the Galapagos Islands was of a species last reported 112 years ago and thought to be "lost forever," Galapagos Conservancy said in a news release.

The tortoise was discovered on Fernandina Island during a 2019 expedition of the Galapagos National Park Directorate and Galapagos Conservancy. Scientists identified the tortoise as the Fernandina Giant Tortoise, or the species Chelonoidis phantasticus.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Physicians forbidden from questioning official health guides
Wife fights to spare husband's life from '10-Day Rule' in Texas
Teacher suspended after wearing Trump mask on anniversary of George Floyd's death
Former teachers union president went from fighting against charter schools to promoting them
Woke teacher warns colleagues they'll be 'fired' if they don't 'come to the light,' become 'anti-racist'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×