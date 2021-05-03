A glimpse of the Kingdom of God

Note: "The Gospel in Every Book of the Old Testament" by Joseph Farah is available in both hardcover and e-book versions.

Jesus talked a lot about "the Kingdom of God." There are more than 70 references to it in the New Testament.

But when I ask most Christians about it, they don't have a clear picture of it in their minds. They don't think it's important.

Most can't define it. Some think it's here already. Some think it's just some spiritual shorthand for their future life in heaven. Others think it's an allegorical reference.

Yet, in a few days, on May 16, the world will celebrate Shavout, known as Pentecost in Greek, when Peter preached with Holy Fire saving 3,000 people.

Here's what he said in Acts 3:19-25 that day: "Repent ye therefore, and be converted, that your sins may be blotted out, when the times of refreshing shall come from the presence of the Lord. And he shall send Jesus Christ, which before was preached unto you: Whom the heaven must receive until the times of restitution of all things, which God hath spoken by the mouth of all his holy prophets since the world began. For Moses truly said unto the fathers, A prophet shall the Lord your God raise up unto you of your brethren, like unto me; him shall ye hear in all things whatsoever he shall say unto you. And it shall come to pass, that every soul, which will not hear that prophet, shall be destroyed from among the people. Yea, and all the prophets from Samuel and those that follow after, as many as have spoken, have likewise foretold of these days. Ye are the children of the prophets, and of the covenant which God made with our fathers, saying unto Abraham, And in thy seed shall all the kindreds of the earth be blessed."

Yes, Peter said purpose of this "Kingdom of God" was for the Garden of Eden to be restored.

I talk a lot about the "Kingdom of God" in bother my most recent books – "The Gospel in Every Book of the Old Testament" and "The Restitution of All Things." But there aren't many sermons delivered on this subject. There aren't many Bible studies conducted on it. There aren't many books devoted to the topic.

That's what made the matter so compelling to me.

Jesus also spoke of the Kingdom in His most famous prayer.

If all the prophets actually pointed to this Kingdom, it must be pretty important. So why aren't there movies about it? Why don't we hear more about it in churches? Why do so few even discuss it at prophecy conferences?

If this is where followers of Jesus the Messiah are going to spend a thousand years, who wouldn't want to get a glimpse into that future Kingdom?

What I found in my research affirmed what Peter said: This is what all the prophets wrote about – the redemption of the world, a kingdom full of truth, justice, peace, prosperity under the rule of the Messiah from Jerusalem, on the throne of David.

Would you like a glimpse of what it will be like?

Even nature itself will be regenerated to Edenic perfection. Food will be in abundance (Ezekiel 36). The animals that today are predatory will eat grass and wheat (Isaiah 65). The deserts will bloom (Isaiah 35). Clean, fresh, "living" waters will "break forth (Zechariah 14). Fruit trees will yield more than we can imagine (Joel 2).

The curse that was placed on the earth at the fall of man will be lifted (Philippians 3 and Romans 8).

It will be a time of rest, quiet, singing, rejoicing for the whole world, not just Israel (Psalms 96, 98, Isaiah 14).

Weather will be ideal, just as it was in the garden – no extremes of temperature, no natural disasters, floods, droughts or destructive storms. There will be no pollution. "Climate change" be gone.

And for mankind, no more strife, no more wars. For God will rule over the earth in absolute justice. No more weeping and crying and suffering. Someone who lives to be 100 will be thought of as a mere youth (Isaiah 65).

One might think, however, that without poverty and injustice, there would be no rebellion, no rejection of God. But that's not the case. the Scriptures show. That's why there will be another judgment after the thousand years are complete. Even though the entire human race experiences God's physical presence and daily miracles that will make the parting of the Red Sea seem like a sideshow, still there will be those who turn away from their Creator, who they can see with their own eyes and hear with their own ears.

There's so much more to learn if this is not entirely familiar to you.

It's a much bigger deal – the major story of the Bible.

It's us living on earth in God's Kingdom – for a thousand years!

