GOP leadership has no clue what their base believes in

At least 74 million Americans voted for Donald Trump in the 2020 election. Everyone I know believes the number was actually much higher, but 74 million is the number the biased, "fake news" media counts as fact.

This is the base of the Republican Party. I know what these 74 million (and probably a few more million) voters believe in. How? Because I tested my beliefs at three major GOP events in the past month where I was the keynote speaker. And I got wild, enthusiastic standing ovations at all three.

What's amazing is that the GOP leadership in Washington, D.C., and the Republican National Committee have no clue what their most loyal, passionate voters believe in.

I'm here to spread the gospel. I'm here to report that "the truth will set you free." The people are desperate to hear the raw truth. Preach it. Let it rip. This is how you get standing ovations from tens of millions of Republicans, conservatives, patriots and capitalists. This is how you win elections.

When the media hear this, they will get sick to their stomachs. So will the D.C. swamp. And the deep state. All your work was for nothing. No one believes your lies and "fake news" anymore.

I began my speeches by saying: "Here is what I know. Here is what I believe. Here is raw truth. Let me know if you agree by your applause. Only applaud if you agree."

I said, "No matter what the lying, 'fake news' media says, no matter what they try to stuff down our throats, I know President Donald J. Trump won the 2020 election."

Wild applause.

"I know Biden and the Democrats rigged, fixed and stole the election."

Wild applause.

"I know the more they ban, censor and forbid us from saying Trump won the election, their hysterical, illogical reaction is proof positive they stole it."

Wild applause.

"They think they destroyed Trump and demoralized us. The opposite is true. We love Trump now more than ever. We know Trump was one of the greatest presidents in our country's history. And we want him back. We'd walk over hot coals for him. And that's precisely why they hate him so much."

Wild applause.

"We know the perfect ticket in 2024 is Trump together with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis."

Wild applause.

"We know voter identification isn't 'racist.' We know it's how they rigged and stole the election. With no voter ID, they used millions of fake mail-in ballots to steal the election in key battleground states."

Wild applause.

"We know no judge ever looked at the merits of our case. They knew liberal mobs like BLM" – Black Lives Matter – "and Antifa would burn the country down. They knew their own lives and the lives of their families were on the line if they overturned a presidential election. This was about intimidation, threats of violence and mob justice."

Wild applause.

"We know Biden is not the real president. He's brain-dead. He has dementia. He's a puppet."

Wild applause.

"We know China and the Chinese Communist Party control Biden, Biden's family and the Democratic Party."

Wild applause.

"We know this is the most radical agenda in history. This is a communist takeover of the United States."

Wild applause.

"We know the Democratic (i.e., communist) game plan to destroy the USA: open borders. They're inviting the entire world in. They want to destroy America, wipe out our votes and make America foreign to Americans."

Wild applause.

"I know the next 9/11 terrorist attack is on the way through that open border. I know COVID and Third World disease is coming through that open border. I know the collapse of the U.S. economy is coming through that border."

Wild applause.

"And I know what we must do with traitors who are destroying our country, opening the borders to criminals, disease and debt: LOCK THEM UP."

Wild applause.

"We will never stop fighting. We will never, ever, ever give up, or give in. We will take our country back. God bless President Trump. God bless America."

Standing ovation.

Whether the GOP leadership in D.C. understands it or not, that is what 74 million (or more) GOP voters believe in. That's raw truth that Republican voters are desperate to hear. That is how you get a standing ovation from Republican voters.

And that is how the GOP can start winning elections again.

