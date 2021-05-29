'I hate whiteness' – White university official goes on anti-racist tirade

(DAILY WIRE) – Days before the one-year anniversary of George Floyd's death, an assistant dean of Graduate Student Affairs at Brandeis University, who is white, wrote on Instagram that "all white people are racist" and that she hated "whiteness." Kate Slater, a self-described "racial justice scholar and educator," wrote, "Yes, all White people are racist in that all White people have been conditioned in a society where one's racial identity determines life experiences/outcomes and Whiteness is the norm and the default. That includes me! I don't hate white people — I hate whiteness."

