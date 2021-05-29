A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
EducationTHE LEFT UNHINGED
'I hate whiteness' – White university official goes on anti-racist tirade

'All white people are racist ... white people need to sit back and shut up right now'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 29, 2021 at 1:22pm
(DAILY WIRE) – Days before the one-year anniversary of George Floyd's death, an assistant dean of Graduate Student Affairs at Brandeis University, who is white, wrote on Instagram that "all white people are racist" and that she hated "whiteness." Kate Slater, a self-described "racial justice scholar and educator," wrote, "Yes, all White people are racist in that all White people have been conditioned in a society where one's racial identity determines life experiences/outcomes and Whiteness is the norm and the default. That includes me! I don't hate white people — I hate whiteness."

Slater defended Critical Race Theory, writing: "'Debates' about Critical Race Theory are often straw men about whether or not systemic racism is real, and no number of statistics or facts that I could offer up are going to convince people to 'see' systemic racism if they don't want to. Yes, all White people are racist in that all White people have been conditioned in a society where one's racial identity determines life experiences/outcomes and Whiteness is the norm and the default. That includes me! I don't hate white people — I hate whiteness. To distinguish between the two, please feel free to watch my recent live 'What Is Whiteness?' CRT does not create oppression. It names oppression that already exists."

Read the full story ›

