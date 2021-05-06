A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Historic Mexican church rises from the water after 40 years

Drought lowered lake level

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 6, 2021 at 1:04pm
(NEW YORK POST) – A 19th-century church has risen from the waters of a central Mexican lake after being submerged for decades — the result of a recent drought that is plaguing the region.

The Church of the Virgin of Dolores disappeared in 1979 when the Purisima Dam was built and buried the colonial community of El Zangarro, Mexico News Daily said.

“Oral history tells us that it was very difficult for them to leave the place, not just because of the buildings, but because of the sense of belonging to the place,” said Dulce Vazquez, director of the local municipal archives.

Read the full story ›

