Huge 'Trump Won' banner unfurled in Yankee Stadium

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – Two men showed their support for former President Donald Trump during a Yankees game with a banner claiming the 2020 election was fraudulent.

"Trump Won – Save America," the banner unfurled at Yankee Stadium on Thursday read.

The banner was met with boos from other attendees, and one man was even seen jumping from a deck below to pull it down. Security eventually escorted the two men who unfurled the banner from the stadium, with one of the men appearing to be handcuffed.

