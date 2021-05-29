A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsHAIL TO THE CHIEF
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Huge 'Trump Won' banner unfurled in Yankee Stadium

Sign met with boos from other attendees

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 29, 2021 at 12:25pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – Two men showed their support for former President Donald Trump during a Yankees game with a banner claiming the 2020 election was fraudulent.

"Trump Won – Save America," the banner unfurled at Yankee Stadium on Thursday read.

The banner was met with boos from other attendees, and one man was even seen jumping from a deck below to pull it down. Security eventually escorted the two men who unfurled the banner from the stadium, with one of the men appearing to be handcuffed.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Physicians forbidden from questioning official health guides
Wife fights to spare husband's life from '10-Day Rule' in Texas
Teacher suspended after wearing Trump mask on anniversary of George Floyd's death
Former teachers union president went from fighting against charter schools to promoting them
Woke teacher warns colleagues they'll be 'fired' if they don't 'come to the light,' become 'anti-racist'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×