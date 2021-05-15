IDF strikes, levels 12-story Al-Jalaa tower where Hamas was using media as shield

(JERUSALEM POST) – After the IDF destroyed a 12-story tower in Gaza, housing the offices of foreign media affiliates such as the Associated Press, Al Jazeera and other news outlets on Saturday, the United States, AP and Al Jazeera each publicly expressed their concerns with the operation moments after the strike.

The IAF struck the high-rise building, which also housed a number of apartments and various offices, on the notion that it contained “military assets of the military intelligence” of Hamas hiding under the guise of the foreign media outlets, an IDF spokesperson said.

“The building housed the offices of civilian media, which the terrorist organization Hamas hides behind and uses as human shields. The terror organization Hamas deliberately places its military assets in the heart of the civilian population in the Gaza Strip,” the IDF said in a statement, adding that “prior to the attack, the IDF warned the civilians who were in the building and gave them sufficient time to evacuate.”

