The incredible vanishing flu

Only 224 confirmed influenza hospitalizations

Published May 6, 2021 at 1:19pm
Published May 6, 2021 at 1:19pm
(AMERICAN THINKER) – Seasonal influenza, also known as “the flu,” visits America every year, similar to tornados, thunderstorms, heat waves, and snowstorms. As tracked by the CDC, over the past decade symptomatic flu cases ranged from 9 to 45 million cases per year in the US. Hospitalizations varied from 140 to 810 thousand, and deaths from 12 to 61 thousand, depending on the particular year, strain of influenza, and effectiveness of the vaccine.

This year, “flu activity is unusually low at this time” according to CDC surveillance. Since late September 2020, they recorded only about 2000 cases, a minute fraction of the tens of millions of cases in past years.

Hospitalizations this flu season are minimal with only 224 confirmed influenza hospitalizations from September 2020 to mid-April 2021, nowhere near the hundreds of thousands of hospitalizations in past seasons.

Read the full story ›

