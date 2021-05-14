A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Instagram to allow users to choose from 41 pronounds – woke mob complains it's not enough

Predetermined list 'excludes people who use less common neopronouns'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 14, 2021 at 12:39pm
(SUMMIT NEWS) – Facebook owned Instagram has decided to introduce a feature allowing users to pick from a list of 41 pronouns, thus saving on characters in the bio, but the woke brigade has already complained that there are not enough choices on offer.

The effort to cater to woke trendies appears to have backfired, however, with many taking offence that their particular pronoun of choice isn’t on offer: "This should just be a box for us to type in. Having us pick from a predetermined list excludes people who use less common neopronouns, it/its people, people who use all or no pronouns, people who want to list their pronouns in multiple languages, and anyone who wants to show."

These people will literally complain about anything, even when it’s aimed at pleasing them. At time of writing ‘squirrel’ isn’t an option. How dare they.

Read the full story ›

