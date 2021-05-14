Jeff Bezos roasted for buying yacht so big it comes with smaller support yacht

(THE HILL) – Late-night TV show hosts on Tuesday roasted Amazon founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos over recent reports that he purchased a multimillion-dollar boat that includes its own support smaller support yacht equipped with a helipad.

“The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert during his opening monologue on Tuesday said, “The pandemic has been a boom time for billionaires, and they are using their profits to give back to hard-hit communities, as long as those communities build giant, shiny new yachts.”

“Today, we learned that Bezos will soon receive delivery of a $500 million megayacht," he continued. "Don’t know exactly when it will be delivered, but we do know it will come in a much bigger box."

Read the full story ›