A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
DiversionsTHE RICH ARE DIFFERENT
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Jeff Bezos roasted for buying yacht so big it comes with smaller support yacht

Alternate boat is equipped with helipad

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 14, 2021 at 12:55pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(THE HILL) – Late-night TV show hosts on Tuesday roasted Amazon founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos over recent reports that he purchased a multimillion-dollar boat that includes its own support smaller support yacht equipped with a helipad.

“The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert during his opening monologue on Tuesday said, “The pandemic has been a boom time for billionaires, and they are using their profits to give back to hard-hit communities, as long as those communities build giant, shiny new yachts.”

“Today, we learned that Bezos will soon receive delivery of a $500 million megayacht," he continued. "Don’t know exactly when it will be delivered, but we do know it will come in a much bigger box."

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'Mindwriting' software is able to turn thoughts about handwriting into words, sentences
Jeff Bezos roasted for buying yacht so big it comes with smaller support yacht
Chicago cat fleeing fire survives 5-story jump, walks off
Instagram to allow users to choose from 41 pronounds – woke mob complains it's not enough
After Zuckerberg money pours into election, Wisconsin lawmakers vote to curb outside funds
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×