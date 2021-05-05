Jonathan Cahn sees astonishing biblical 'template' in Capitol riot

"Is there a mystery that lies behind the events that have shaken America, from the storming of Capitol Hill to right now, that lies behind the forces that are transforming our nation before our eyes?" asks Messianic rabbi Jonathan Cahn in a new video posted on YouTube.

"What does it all mean, and where is it all going?"

Cahn is known for his bestselling books, including "The Harbinger," that have found remarkable parallels between biblical stories and current events that he believes are a "divine warning" to the nation. He led a massive gathering on the National Mall last September calling for a "return" to God. Later, he urged Americans to pray and fast on Election Day, warning the nation was "standing at a crossroad and a precipice."

In his "prophetic message" released Monday, he begins by making it clear he is neither endorsing the Capitol riot nor attributing blame. His aim is to show the remarkable "template" behind the event, related to the Temple of Baal in the Bible, and what it signifies for the new administration and America's future.

He sees a continuation of the mystery in his book "The Paradigm: The Ancient Blueprint That Holds the Mystery of Our Times."

Cahn explains he's not saying that the Scriptures predict the leaders of our day but that there is a pattern, or template. that has repeated itself in history.

"God can use those templates to speak and give revelation," he said.

The template is of a nation that once knew God but is rapidly falling away from him "and heading ultimately for judgment."

He lays out the many remarkable similiarities between recent presidents -- Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and Donald Trump -- and particular ancient kings, arguing they are prototypes.

All of those parallels are also recounted in Cahn's book, "The Paradigm," but what is new are the events that transpired this year in "the temple of the American republic," the U.S. Capitol.

He notes that in its halls is a quote from the time of its construction, "We have built no national temples but the Capitol."

"What happens inside a nation's temple when it turns against God?" Cahn asks in the video.

On Jan. 4, he recalls, the opening prayer in Congress was offered to a "pagan god," Brahma, the four-faced god of Hinduism.

That week, he notes, the Democratic Party began presenting arguably the most radical agenda in American history.

"An agenda, that as with the Temple of Baal, contained sexual immorality being enshrined, the oppression of God's people, the encroaching of religious liberty in the form of the Equality Act and other legislation, and the killing of the unborn as it had never been championed before," he says.

On Jan. 5, the Democratic Party sealed its power in Congress by capturing two Senate seats in Georgia, and on Jan. 6, the election of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was certified.

That's when the next mystery of the paradigm, occurred, he says.

Cahn, who sees Trump as a prototype of King Jehu, cites I Kings 10, in which Jehu calls for a solemn assembly, calling people from all over the nation to gather in the capitol city.

On Jan. 6, he says, the template manifests in two gatherings.

"One is that gathering called for by the president," Cahn says. "The other is going to take place inside America's temple, in the gathering convened, by law, of leaders."

See the video for the rest of the story:

In January, Cahn delivered a video message for President Biden, recalling the first inaugural address 232 years ago when President George Washington gave the nation "a prophetic warning."

"The propitious smiles of heaven cannot be expected on a nation that disregards the eternal rules of order and right that heaven itself has ordained," Washington told the nation.

Cahn said in his January video that there's a message for the current president and the nation he leads.

"If America follows the ways of God, the blessings of God will remain," Cahn said. "If it doesn't, they will be removed."

See the January video:

