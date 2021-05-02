Kathy Ireland recalls moment she wanted 'to follow Jesus Christ'

(FOX NEWS) -- At age 18, Kathy Ireland was a lonely up-and-coming model living in an old French apartment at the end of a dark hallway nicknamed "the dungeon" with her housemates.

But it was during this time that the now entrepreneur developed a new relationship with God.

"I was living in Paris and it was really a hard time," the 58-year-old told Fox News. "I know it might sound glamorous, but I was alone modeling. It wasn’t my plan, but I recognized it as an opportunity. I could save money for college or start a business. I just barely finished high school and I had no technology or distractions."

Read the full story ›