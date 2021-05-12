The key question for Tony Fauci (aka Dr. Frankenstein)

As far back as 2011, Dr. Anthony Fauci was so excited about the idea of "gain-of-function" research that he wrote an op-ed in the Washington Post called "A Flu Virus Risk Worth Taking."

In the piece, Fauci was enthusiastic to the point of being apoplectic for the breakthrough that almost assured the world, either because of an accident or worse, the founding of the coronavirus, COVID-19, the China Virus.

It may hard to believe, but Fauci is famous for working for the U.S. as the highest-paid person in the U.S. government – but he's supposed to be working for the prevention of such plagues, not the advancement of them.

And that's what gain-of-function experiments are. COVID-19 could not have occurred without such experimentation.

It all started out more than 10 years ago, when Fauci became gruesomely obsessed with his mad experiments. One epidemiological study took place at Erasmus Medical Center in the Netherlands. Researchers were looking to discover different ways respiratory viruses reacted in humans. They used ferrets in the study because they have similar pulmonary structures to humans, with well-developed respiratory bronchioles and submucosal glands, whatever they are.

The researchers wanted to know if a non-airborne virus could be mutated to become a contagious airborne disease. The findings were groundbreaking, and this study paved the way for an entirely new type of scientific genomics research called "gain-of-function." It sounds bad, but it's even worse than it sounds.

The point of gain-of-function research was to replicate viruses in a lab – to manipulate and mutate a virus to make it "stronger" to see if it will "gain new function."

Thanks to the excellent work by Fox News host Steve Hilton, we now know a lot about Dr. Fauci, our own Dr. Frankenstein, and the coincidence of the origins of COVID-19 in Wuhan, China. He'd been involved in the controversial gain-of-function research beginning 10 years earlier in that Dutch research lab.

The gain-of-function research quickly spread to labs all over the world, and the money was flowing in from all corners of the globe, including the United States. At the forefront, Dr. Anthony Fauci.

According to a Newsweek piece written in 2019, the National Institutes of Health and the Fauci-led National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, committed $3.7 million dollars to research bats and coronaviruses in China over a six-year period.

Dr. Fauci was among the first to fund the controversial gain-of-function ferret research in Wuhan, China, as well. But perhaps in a moment of lucidity, Barack Obama declared a moratorium on gain-of-function research.

Why?

Here's what the U.S. government said about it:

"Gain-of-function studies, or research that improves the ability of a pathogen to cause disease, help define the fundamental nature of human-pathogen interactions, thereby enabling assessment of the pandemic potential of emerging infectious agents, informing public health and preparedness efforts, and furthering medical countermeasure development. Gain-of-function studies may entail biosafety and biosecurity risks; therefore, the risks and benefits of gain-of-function research must be evaluated, both in the context of recent U.S. biosafety incidents and to keep pace with new technological developments, in order to determine which types of studies should go forward and under what conditions.

"In light of recent concerns regarding biosafety and biosecurity, effective immediately, the U.S. Government (USG) will pause new USG funding for gain-of-function research on influenza, MERS or SARS viruses, as defined below. This research funding pause will be effective until a robust and broad deliberative process is completed that results in the adoption of a new USG gain-of-function research policy. Restrictions on new funding will apply as follows:

"New USG funding will not be released for gain-of-function research projects that may be reasonably anticipated to confer attributes to influenza, MERS, or SARS viruses such that the virus would have enhanced pathogenicity and/or transmissibility in mammals via the respiratory route. The research funding pause would not apply to characterization or testing of naturally occurring influenza, MERS, and SARS viruses, unless the tests are reasonably anticipated to increase transmissibility and/or pathogenicity. [PHE.gov]"

Did Fauci finally stop working on funding gain-of-function experiments? No, he didn't. He simply began subcontracting the work out to a zoologist named Peter Daszak and a group called Eco-Health Alliance. Fauci donated $3 million dollars to the project.

According to Steve Hilton, Eco-Health then turned around and subcontracted the gain-of-function portion of Fauci's research back to the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Hilton says the paperwork from Wuhan has a "reference number" attached that leads directly back to the funds Fauci paid to Eco-Health Alliance.

It doesn't end there.

According to the Wuhan paperwork Hilton downloaded, the lab collected bat feces from a cave in China and discovered many cases of novel coronaviruses in the samples. It gets worse. Researchers analyzed and sequenced their genetic information, then built new viruses off of those samples and infected human cells with them. That research revealed that the man-made viruses could actually behave exactly like a natural virus.

If this is making you ill, you're not alone.

According to the report, the lab's creation and research of the virus unlocked a very specific "gateway" into the human body – one exactly like the COVID-19 virus. The COVID-19 virus sticks to cells 10-20 times stronger than the SARS virus did, and this is what makes COVID-19 so contagious.

The paperwork from Dr. Fauci's project explains how researchers swapped viruses from bats and other animals to make more infectious viruses to study.

How many media interviews has Dr. Fauci done on COVID-19, on how many mask should Americans wear at one time, about when should schools be re-opened and so forth? How many thousands of interviews? And in how many of those media interviews has Dr. Fauci been asked how involved he was with the Wuhan lab? None.

Is it about time?

