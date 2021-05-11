Lawmakers vote to withhold funds from colleges that partner with abortionists



[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Live Action.]

By Laura Nicole

Live Action

The North Dakota legislature has sent a bill to the governor's desk that would make receiving $11.15 million of educational grants contingent upon certifying that universities have no affiliation with abortionists.

Senate Bill 2030 requires eligible state universities to certify that "the institution is not sponsoring, partnering with, applying for grants with, or providing a grant subaward to any person or organization that performs, or promotes the performance of, an abortion." The only exception made is for abortions committed to "prevent the death of the woman." (Read more here about why deliberately killing a preborn child is never medically necessary.)

The bill also requires universities to certify they are "not participating in or sponsoring any program producing, distributing, publishing, disseminating, endorsing, or approving materials of any type or from any organization, that between normal childbirth and abortion, do not give preference, encouragement, and support to normal childbirth."

TRENDING: Powerful video shows female NYPD cop carry wounded child to safety amid Times Square shooting

SB 2030 seeks to address an issue dating back to 2018, when North Dakota State University funneled about 66 percent of a federal grant to the abortion giant Planned Parenthood ostensibly as part of research and development of a sex education curriculum, according to The Center Square.

North Dakota Right to Life celebrated the bill clearing the legislature. "Thanks to all of those that helped us contact our legislators, SB 2030 passed and is now awaiting the Governor's signature," said Sarah Heitkamp, the pro-life group’s director, according to The Center Square.

Students for Life of America also hailed the passage of SB 2030. "We want to get Planned Parenthood off all campuses and started a Christian Schools Project to start with people of faith," Students for Life of America spokesperson said, according to The Center Square. "There have been some innovative legislative solutions to the problem of the nation’s number one abortion vendor infiltrating schools to create customers."

Planned Parenthood has a history of trying to use any foothold it gains on college campuses in order to spread pro-abortion propaganda. In 2019, as Live Action News reported, at the University of Florida, Planned Parenthood spread five big lies about abortion which were intended to downplay risks and deceive students on topics like the reality of post-abortion regret, fertility problems, pain experienced by preborn babies, the link with breast cancer, and the coercion of women into getting abortions.

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Live Action.]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!