Lawyer drops presidential election bombshell: Vote-tabulator machine totals can be changed

A Michigan lawyer fighting for a full review of the 2020 presidential election results in Antrim County, which originally was given to Joe Biden, then reversed when the facts were uncovered and given to President Trump, says anyone with access to a voting tabulator machine can change an election, then backdate the results.

The fight in Michigan is one of several that have been stirring up "fact-checkers" across the political spectrum in recent weeks. They insist that the claims made by attorney Matthew DePerno are "in dispute."

That's because, they say, government officials have claimed there are "safeguards" in place to protect "against fraud, including hand counts and audits."

The new bombshell from DePerno, came in a news conference on Monday:

According to a report at the Gateway Pundit, DePerno and his team raised the potential for totals being changed.

The lawyer said, "And I'll tell you something we discovered this weekend. We can now show that after the election is done, someone, anyone really who has access to those tabulators, can reopen the election, run more ballots through the tabulator, print off new tabulator tape with a new balance and backdate that tape to November 3rd."

Fact-checkers explain Michigan uses paper ballots and they have been preserved, meaning the accuracy of voting machines can be verified.

The Gateway Pundit explained that the news from DePerno was "shocking."

"If this can be replicated in other jurisdictions it should invalidate the voting machines from every election moving forward."

DePerno earlier said his investigation so far has revealed that the voting machines there contained a software program that could have been used to manipulate vote totals.

In fact, DePerno said in a podcast interview that with the MySQL program installed on the machines, and them all being linked, someone with access could "do whatever you want."

Fact-checkers objected to his opinion, stating that many audits done in Michigan of elections all show they've been accurate.

DePerno also said recently in a court hearing that there were 1,061 "phantom votes" in the county during the 2020 presidential election, because while a recount of ballots tallied 15,962, the Michigan secretary of state's database showed only 14,901 votes were cast.

His latest concerns were raised during an interview with JD Rucker at the NOQ Report.

Rucker said the bombshell that DePerno delivered was that all of the voting machines were connected to each other through an intranet, that itself was not connected to the internet. However, he said a laptop computer with access to the intranet and access to the internet was left on during the Election Night counting.

He explained, "What we’ve seen in Antrim County is that all of the computers in the county are connected on a dedicated network, an intranet. So, remember back when I was coming up as a lawyer, we had email within the office that wasn't connected to the internet. It was self-contained, an intranet, right, a dedicated email network. They have the same thing in Antrim County even today, a dedicated network where everyone can communicate, but they tell us it's not connected to the internet."

But DePerno explained maladjustments in the voting totals could have been done remotely.

"All you need anywhere along that point of any connection is someone to breach the network who has a connection to the internet and they can access everything. And we know in Antrim County on Election Night on November 3rd, that somebody left their computer on with an open VPN port."

Further, he explained that the MySQL program it not certified for the voting system.

"And you can use that system to manipulate the votes. You can use that system to go right into the Election Management System database and do whatever you want," he charged.

In the county a previous recount found Trump with 9,749 votes and Biden with 5,959. Across the state, Biden won by only about 150,000.

But Antrim was the county where officials first awarded the win to Biden, later saying that human errors were caught and confirming that Trump won.

And Michigan was one of six battleground states that drew charges of election fraud. Several states suspended counting on Election Night with Trump leading. Hours later, after massive ballot dumps that were nearly 100% for Biden, the Democrat took the lead when counting resumed.

The DePerno interview:

DePerno is representing Antrim resident William Bailey in the election lawsuit.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

