WorldSUFFER THE CHILDREN
At least 30 killed in bombing outside girls school in Kabul

Victims mostly between 11 to 15 years of age

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 8, 2021 at 3:47pm
(PJ MEDIA) – A horrific attack on an Afghan girls school in Kabul has left at least 30 people dead, mostly students between 11-15 years old. Another 50 or more were injured in a bombing that the Taliban has denied responsibility for.

It’s the deadliest attack to strike the Afghan capital in months as U.S. and NATO forces begin a withdrawal. The attack occurred at the Syed Al-Shahda school in the Dasht-e-Barchi neighborhood. An Interior Department spokesman says the death toll is likely to rise.

According to the Washington Post, "The bombing, apparently aimed to cause maximum civilian carnage, adds to fears that violence in the war-wrecked country could escalate as the U.S. and NATO end nearly 20 years of military engagement."

Read the full story ›

WND News Services

