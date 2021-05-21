Lego releases LGBT toy set for 'Pride' month

Celebrating gay "Pride" month, Lego announced a new "Everyone is Awesome" toy set for children that features 11 "non-gendered" figurines that form a rainbow.

On its website, Lego said the "buildable display model is inspired by the iconic rainbow flag which is used as a symbol of love and acceptance by the LGBTQIA+ community," LGBTQ Nation reported Thursday.

The set will go on sale June 1 for $34.99.

The designer, Matthew Ashton, a LEGO vice president, explained he "wanted to create a model that symbolizes inclusivity and celebrates everyone, no matter how they identify or who they love."

"Growing up as an LGBTQ+ kid – being told what I should play with, how I should walk, how I should talk, what I should wear – the message I always got was that somehow I was ‘wrong,'" he said.

Ashton said that trying "to be someone I wasn’t was exhausting."

"I wish, as a kid, I had looked at the world and thought: 'This is going to be OK, there’s a place for me.' I wish I’d seen an inclusive statement that said, 'Everyone is awesome.'"

He said he designed the purple figurine to be "a clear nod to all the fabulous drag queens out there."

Lego said the toys are meant to "express individuality, while remaining ambiguous."

