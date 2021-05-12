Liz Cheney unleashes on Trump after being booted from GOP leadership

U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., unleashed on former President Trump on Wednesday after she was removed from her GOP leadership post in the U.S. House, largely for her unrelenting criticism of him.

He lobbed the insults right back.

The fight between the two is over the 2020 election. While Joe Biden was elected, and certified, there remain many questions about the integrity of the results. Multiple lawsuits still are ongoing. A forensic audit is under way in Arizona. In Wisconsin, officials have confirmed that city officials essential turned over control of the election to special-interest groups funded by leftist Mark Zuckerberg. In Michigan, a lawyer revealed that voting machines, in fact, contained software that could be used to alter the database.

Then there were those dark-of-the-night dumps of massive numbers of votes, almost always exclusively for Biden. And the unexplained halts in the counting, while Trump was leading, and Biden's sudden lead when they resumed.

What is not even in dispute is the fact that multiple times state officials changed state laws to accommodate voting under COVID-19, when the Constitution requires state lawmakers to set those polices and procedures.

Cheney repeatedly has bashed Trump for citing those circumstances, and claiming that the election was stolen from the GOP. Trump, meanwhile, has had no tolerance for Republicans like Cheney who joined a failed Democrat effort to impeach and remove Trump over his comments, and the dozens and dozens of people, many Trump supporters, who vandalized the U.S. Capitol after he urged them to protest "peacefully."

"Liz Cheney is a bitter, horrible human being," Trump said in a statement Wednesday after she was removed from her post as Republican Conference chair.

"She has no personality or anything good having to do with politics or our country. She is a talking point for Democrats, whether that means the Border, the gas lines, inflation, or destroying our economy."

He called her a warmonger and said he looks forward to seeing her as a "paid contributor" on CNN.

Cheney, in fact, faces serious primary challenges for her next election in Wyoming, a predominantly Republican state.

Cheney had bashed Trump in a speech before the vote to remove her. And she cited the Bible in her own defense.

Fox News reported she said the nation needs the Republican Party "as a strong party based on truth so we can shape the future."

"We cannot let the former president drag us backward and make us complicit in his efforts to unravel our democracy. Down that path lies our destruction, and potentially the destruction of our country," she charged.

Then she prayed, "'Dear God, Fill us with a love of freedom and a reverence for all your gifts. Help us to understand the gravity of this moment. Help us to remember that democratic systems can fray and suddenly unravel. When they do, they are gone forever. Help us to speak the truth and remember the words of John 8:32 - 'Ye shall know the truth and the truth shall set you free.'"

Cheney had survived what essentially was a no-confidence vote several weeks ago, but Republicans of late have been saying she's become a "distraction" to party efforts to take control of Congress in the 2022 elections with her incessant Trump-bashing.

"Today's vote shows that Republicans are united behind one goal: taking back the House," Rep. Lance Gooden, R-Texas, told Fox.

Cheney, shortly after the vote, promised reporters she would "do everything I can to ensure that the former president never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office. We have seen the danger that he continues to provoke with his language."

Trump, however, remains by far the most popular GOP leader in polling, and he actually is eligible to run again for the White House in 2024, if he chooses, a decision he has not yet announced.

Trump has argued that there was significant vote fraud and/or election misbehavior during the 2020 vote, in which Joe Biden beat him by a handful of only about 43,000 votes spread across a couple of battleground states.

Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York is considered a frontrunner to replace Cheney.

