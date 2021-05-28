A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Lumber woes helping drive housing frenzy, construction stalls

New homes suffering materials shortage as existing homes are sold in hours, not days

Published May 28, 2021 at 3:17pm
(FOX BUSINESS) – Buying a new home is typically exciting – except when you can’t find a house or even build a new one.

People looking to buy homes in 2021 are running into a hot housing market and those looking to build homes are running into costly materials that are short in supply. Homes are being bought and sold in hours, not days. Melanie Strong, who has been a realtor in Texas for eight years is experiencing a housing market that is bordering on historic.

"Any lender and other agents that I have talked to have never seen anything like this," Strong said. "It is just a waiting game right now."

Read the full story ›

