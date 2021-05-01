Majority of U.S. companies will require workers to provide proof of vaccination

(ZEROHEDGE) – It looks like American colleges won't be alone in making vaccination mandatory for any students who want to return to campus next semester. Despite the White House's determination that vaccination shouldn't be mandatory by law, more than 60% of American companies are reportedly leaning toward requiring proof of vaccination from their employees.

According to a new survey from the Rockefeller Foundation, 65% of businesses will offer some kind of incentive for employees to get vaccinated, while 63% said they will require proof of vaccination before workers can return to the office.

Another 35% said disciplinary actions are on the table, including the possibility of termination, for those who refuse vaccines.

