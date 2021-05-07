Malaysia: 'Christians are enemies of Islam'

(CHURCH MILITANT) – A malicious book accusing Christians of a grand conspiracy to undermine Islam has gone viral in Malaysia, even as fresh allegations are being brought against Kuala Lumpur's archbishop for spewing anti-Muslim propaganda.

The Islamic book, "Pendedahan Agenda Kristian" (Exposing the Christian Agenda), labels the "Nasrani" (Christians) as "enemies of Islam who are always malicious and display a negative attitude towards Muslims," and who "will try their best to cause heartache among Muslims."

Church Militant obtained a copy of the 130-page book from the official portal of the Selangor Islamic Religious Council (SIRC), which has a gov.my internet address — linking it to the government of Malaysia.

Read the full story ›