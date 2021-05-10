Michelle Obama promotes police hatred

There was a time witches were burned at the stake to the joyous applause of the villagers, because doing same was one specific avenue of ridding the village and the surrounding countryside of their evil. Today witches (and no I didn't misspell the word), are celebrated by factions only marginally less demonic than the malefic witch, herself. Take, for example, the Obama woman.

Obama may not exhibit the oft-mentioned eccrine bromhidrosis of Hillary Clinton; but the woman is grotesquely more unattractive in appearance and much less accomplished. However, she is able to play the skin-color and "white people out to get me" card. And play it she does – at every opportunity, especially in situations she is able to co-opt and prostitute skin-color animus that undermines civility and promotes a toxic environment for law enforcement.

The woman recently made the laughable claim that she fears for her daughters, Sasha and Malia, "every time they get in a car by themselves." It's apparent that either this woman is the worst liar in history or she thinks all black people are led-by-the-nose stupid and ill-informed. And let there be no doubt whatsoever; her comments were singularly intended to incite more protest and encourage instantaneous combustion, the moment another lifelong hoodlum is confronted with the consequences of their wicked and wasted lives with a finality that circumvents another lengthy prison sentence.

Juxtaposed to being in some seedy Chicago motel providing ten-dollar favors, she was on "CBS This Morning" with Gayle King, for the express purpose of fomenting resentment of police. King has a documented history of shoddy interviews intended to elevate herself at the expense of others, not least of which was her Lisa Leslie interview, which was a left-handed attempt to besmirch the late Kobe Bryant's public image. It was an interview for which she was justly criticized by the people the world over and from every economic walk of life. But I digress.

The Obama woman's pathetic claim was a transparent attempt to vilify police officers. You would need a reading and comprehension Flesch-Kincaid score lower than that of LeBron James to believe her obvious lie.

TRENDING: Preacher fired and reported as TERRORIST for sermon on religious rights

Her daughters are the children of a former presidential family. Even though the children of former president's by law only receive Secret Service protection until they are 16 years old, is there anyone who believes the children of former presidents wander around without personal private security? Good grief! No one in the Obama stratosphere travels without private security. Besides, judging from the sexualized trashy behavior of one daughter captured on Instagram at a Bryson Tiller concert and her alleged public ingestion of dope on multiple continents, I'd say the Obama woman has more to be concerned about with her daughter(s) than the outrageous lie that white police officers are lying in wait to hurt either of them.

No one gets close to the child of a former president; they're protected by security at all times. Just living in their Martha's Vineyard ZIP code ensures personalized private security as a matter of status quo.

I'm surprised the pathetic caricature of parenthood didn't have someone waiting off camera to hand her a box of tissues to dry her eyes as she opined: "… many of us still live in fear as we go to the grocery store or worry about walking our dogs or allowing our children to get a license."

Of course the "us" she was talking about are black people. The only thing missing with the show she was putting on was a banana. Her not-so-veiled reference to blacks in the ghetto was her way of trying to come off as "one of the people." Black folks in the hood are not known for walking their pit bulls and Rottweilers on tree-lined streets with plastic bags of dog poop they've conscientiously picked up as a courtesy to others. And, the only time she goes to a grocery store is for a photo-op. She should have referenced bloody streets, sidewalks and parks from drive-by killings and gang violence.

Obama spread it on thick, saying: "But every time they get in the car by themselves, I worry about what assumption is being made by somebody who doesn't know everything about them – the fact that they are good students and polite girls, but maybe their playing their music a little loud. Maybe somebody sees the back of their head and makes an assumption."

She was conveying the message that white people, and white police officers specifically, are waiting on every corner to kill blacks. I would say she's confusing V.F.W.s and police departments with the Planned Parenthood industrialized extermination centers strategically located in the ghettos.

Even by her low standards of propriety, this performance was a disgrace. The circus atmosphere and the unchallenged claims are typical of a Gayle King interview. I guess something could be said for her not wallowing around on the floor, doing pushups and jumping jacks, as she once did to the perverse pleasure of lesbian Ellen DeGeneres.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!