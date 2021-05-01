A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ties freedom to coronavirus vaccines

'We can take steps to gradually get back to normal while keeping people safe'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 1, 2021 at 2:48pm
(BREITBART) – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) said Thursday she will ease coronavirus restrictions on the state when enough residents submit to receiving a vaccine.

Whitmer tied personal freedom to vaccine benchmarks as she was given her second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

“On our path to vaccinating 70 percent of Michiganders 16 and up, we can take steps to gradually get back to normal while keeping people safe,” Whitmer said, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Read the full story ›

