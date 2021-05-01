Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ties freedom to coronavirus vaccines

(BREITBART) – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) said Thursday she will ease coronavirus restrictions on the state when enough residents submit to receiving a vaccine.

Whitmer tied personal freedom to vaccine benchmarks as she was given her second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

“On our path to vaccinating 70 percent of Michiganders 16 and up, we can take steps to gradually get back to normal while keeping people safe,” Whitmer said, the Detroit Free Press reported.

