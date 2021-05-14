A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Mindwriting' software is able to turn thoughts about handwriting into words, sentences

Paralyzed man can now communicate swiftly

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 14, 2021 at 12:59pm
(SCI TECH DAILY) – Call it “mindwriting.” The combination of mental effort and state-of-the-art technology have allowed a man with immobilized limbs to communicate by text at speeds rivaling those achieved by his able-bodied peers texting on a smartphone.

Stanford University investigators have coupled artificial-intelligence software with a device, called a brain-computer interface, implanted in the brain of a man with full-body paralysis. The software was able to decode information from the BCI to quickly convert the man’s thoughts about handwriting into text on a computer screen.

The man was able to write using this approach more than twice as quickly as he could using a previous method developed by the Stanford researchers, who reported those findings in 2017 in the journal eLife.

Read the full story ›

