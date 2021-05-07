A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Missouri House votes in favor of creating 'Rush Limbaugh Day'

'He was, simply put, a legend who cannot be replaced'

Published May 7, 2021 at 3:55pm
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – The GOP-controlled Missouri House voted on Thursday in favor of creating a "Rush Limbaugh Day" for the state in honor of the late conservative talk show host.

The legislation would make Jan. 12, Limbaugh's birthday, the day to honor him. He was a native of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, and died in February age 70 after a battle with cancer. The measure was tacked on to legislation that would create other days of remembrance.

"Rush Limbaugh’s contributions to broadcasting and the conservative movement cannot be overstated. He was, simply put, a legend who cannot be replaced," state Rep. Hardy Billington, the sponsor of the measure, said in February when he first introduced legislation to name the day, according to multiple news outlets. "This is one way we can recognize the outstanding impact Rush Limbaugh has had on our state and country."

Read the full story ›

