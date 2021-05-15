Nancy Pelosi will force vaccinated members to wear masks on House floor despite CDC guidelines

(BREITBART) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will force vaccinated House members to wear masks on the House floor despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) new guidelines.

“No,” Pelosi replied. “Are they all vaccinated?” she retorted when asked if she would change the rule requiring masks on the floor.

However, 33 House Republicans signed a letter asking Pelosi to normalize voting procedures and return to maskless House requirements Thursday, the Daily Caller reported.

