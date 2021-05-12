A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education Money Politics U.S.BRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

New hiring practice encourages selecting for skin color over qualifications

University sets candidate diversity equivalent with professional achievement

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 11, 2021 at 10:03pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- George Mason University is redefining its hiring practices to make candidate diversity equivalent with professional experience.

President Greogory Washington said in a recent email “we need a more comprehensive framework for what constitutes ‘best’” in hiring faculty and staff.

He said in his April 15 email that his explanation came in response to concerns that college hiring must reflect achievement and preferring minorities would be illegal.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







1st Amendment law prof wants 'lying' made an impeachable offense
New hiring practice encourages selecting for skin color over qualifications
'Absolute stupidity': White House ripped for suggesting 'paying ransomware'
BANG! Court shoots down NRA's bankruptcy request
Troubled strip club transforms into Christian church
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×