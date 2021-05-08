New reports show China was preparing coronaviruses for WW3

(LIBERTY LOFT) – In a new bombshell report, U.S. State Department Investigators found that the Chinese Communist Party was preparing for World War 3 utilizing biological weapons, including coronaviruses, starting in 2015. The dossier from the People’s Liberation Army outlined how biological weapons would be the preferred method for fighting in a potential world war.

The document outlined the manipulation that the Chinese government was proposing of viruses, the potential release methods for such viruses, and the impact that such a virus would have on medical systems. The reports were originally covered by The Australian. Details such as days of week, times of day, and more were covered.

The document shares information that many have suggested in the US over the past year since the coronavirus pandemic began. Mainstream media and the radical left were critical of former President Donald Trump and conservatives who suggested that China is responsible and that the virus was potentially released from the Wuhan lab. So far, the report has received no coverage from mainstream U.S. media.

