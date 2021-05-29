North Korea 'bans skinny jeans, mullets' in fight against capitalism

(9 NEWS) – North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has reportedly banned skinny jeans and mullets as part of his regime's crack down on capitalistic culture among youth.

It comes after North Korea's state-run newspaper, Rodong Sinmum, published a warning earlier this month warning capitalism needed to be prevented from "seeping" into the country.

An "invasion of capitalistic culture" could cause the country to fall "like a damp wall", according to the Rondong Sinnum article and reported by the Yonhap news agency. Youth especially needed to guard against the "exotic and decadent lifestyle" of capitalism, the newspaper said.

