WorldCRUEL OVERLORDS
North Korea 'bans skinny jeans, mullets' in fight against capitalism

Youth especially need to be guard against 'exotic and decadent lifestyle'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 29, 2021 at 4:42pm
(9 NEWS) – North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has reportedly banned skinny jeans and mullets as part of his regime's crack down on capitalistic culture among youth.

It comes after North Korea's state-run newspaper, Rodong Sinmum, published a warning earlier this month warning capitalism needed to be prevented from "seeping" into the country.

An "invasion of capitalistic culture" could cause the country to fall "like a damp wall", according to the Rondong Sinnum article and reported by the Yonhap news agency. Youth especially needed to guard against the "exotic and decadent lifestyle" of capitalism, the newspaper said.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
