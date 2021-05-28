Now cannibal mice are swarming Australian farms and homes

(STRANGE SOUNDS) – The biggest plague of mice in decades continues to sweep across southeast Australian states in biblical proportions. And now that no more food is left, they start cannibalizing.

According to reporting system Mouse Alert, areas around the southeast coast are seeing high mouse abundance, with Victoria, New South Wales and Brisbane hit the hardest. Mice numbers have been high for months, but the problem is getting worse as the country heads into winter, and the mice are seeking shelter indoors.

“People are putting the legs of their beds in buckets or pots of water, but the mice are still climbing curtains, jumping onto their beds and biting them,” said the vice president of the New South Wales Farmers’ Association Xavier Martin.

