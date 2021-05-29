A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Number of COVID cases in Delhi crashes after mass distribution of ivermectin

Most American hospitals refuse to administer inexpensive drug

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 29, 2021 at 3:59pm
(AMERICAN THINKER) – India has been suffering horrendously from COVID of late, and the complete death toll may never be known. But in the capital city of Delhi, mass distribution of ivermectin began and the results have been stunning. This result is consistent with the results of mass distribution of ivermectin in Mexico City.

Yet, most doctors in this country refuse to prescribe ivermectin, and most hospitals in this country refuse to administer it even to seriously ill COVID patients, citing the lack of double-blind studies – which are expensive and time consuming and which yield no big profits for anyone since ivermectin is a generic drug with no patent protection.

A Buffalo, NY woman had to sue in order to receive ivermectin therapy while hospitalized, forced to bear considerable legal fees. After a judge ordered that she receive it, she recovered and left the hospital.

Read the full story ›

