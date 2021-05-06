A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
FaithFEARS OF THE FUTURE
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Nun: Battle not between Republicans, Democrats, but between 'devil and our Lord'

Surgeon, retired Army colonel spoe at 2020 Republican National Convention

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 6, 2021 at 1:13pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(CNS NEWS) – Sister Deirdre Byrne, a surgeon and retired Army colonel who spoke at the 2020 Republican National Convention, said the ongoing political and cultural conflicts in the United States are not at root "between Republicans and Democrats" but "between the Devil, who is real, and Our Lord."

"This battle we face is not a battle between Republicans and the Democrats, it’s not conservatives or liberals, or left versus right,” said Byrne on Apr. 30. “This is a battle between the Devil, who is real, and Our Lord.”

Byrne, a member of the Little Workers of the Sacred Hearts, is the abbess of her community and she also works at a medical clinic in Washington, D.C. She made her remarks at an international pro-life conference sponsored by Heartbeat International, reported the National Catholic Register.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Simon & Schuster employees demand publisher drop books they disagree with
Court authorizes IRS to seek identities of taxpayers who have used cryptocurrency
Lumber prices up a staggering 280% as builders scramble for supply
Prayer rally at site of Moloch worship to prevent 'sacrificing children to covid vaccine'
Study: 70% of men would rather die early than give up meat
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×