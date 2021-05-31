A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Officer of atheist group quits after 'finding Jesus'

'This is one heck of a PR announcement'

Bob Unruh
Published May 31, 2021
(Pixabay)

The Atheists in Kenya organization is getting a new secretary, after the former officer resigned because he "has found Jesus Christ and is no longer interested in promoting atheism in Kenya."

The highly unusual announcement was made by the organization in a press statement posted online.

It said, "This evening, regretfully, the secretary of the Atheists in Kenya Society Mr. Seth Mahiga, informed me that he has made the decision to resign from his position as secretary of the society."

The statement, from Harrison Mumia, president of Atheists in Kenya Society, continued, "We wish Seth all the best in his new found relationship with Jesus Christ. We thank him for having served the society with dedication over the last one and half years."

"This is one heck of a PR announcement," cited Not the Bee.

Mumia called for those interested in joining the executive committee to submit their resumes.

Are atheists more prone to find Jesus than 'worldly people' are?

A report in the Star in Kenya explained last year, Atheists in Kenya Society welcomed gospel singer Ruth Matete to join the movement after she blasted church leaders for hypocrisy.

"Mumia said they followed Matete's reports concerning Christians' hypocrisy pleaded with her to join them and experience peace of mind," the report explained. "Matete went through a very difficult phase following the death of her husband Pastor John Olakami Apewajoye in April."

Shortly after the recent shakeup, the organization announced on Facebook its "incoming secretary" was Emma Shisoka.

"Let us congratulate her for accepting to take up this position," the organization said.

The group also posted online a video of Mahiga in church.

Bob Unruh
Bob Unruh joined WND in 2006 after nearly three decades with the Associated Press, as well as several Upper Midwest newspapers, where he covered everything from legislative battles and sports to tornadoes and homicidal survivalists.







