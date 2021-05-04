A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions U.S.WND VIDEO
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'Oh sh**!': Watch cops drag race each other, crash in neighborhood

Police cruisers zoom through residential area with speed limit of 25

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 4, 2021 at 2:55pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

By Kaylee Greenlee
Daily Caller News Foundation

Body camera footage recorded as two Metropolitan Police Department cruisers collided in Washington, D.C. was released Monday.

Four Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officers were minorly injured when two police cruisers participating in a drag race collided on the evening of April 22, a Fox affiliate reported. One officer activated their body-worn camera at the time of impact, according to the MPD.

TRENDING: Iran state TV reports Biden-era 'swap' with billions more than Obama's $400 million cash payment, U.S. denies

“Obviously those types of things are unacceptable, they’re embarrassing,” MPD Chief Robert Contee said. “It’s not something that we tolerate. It’s certainly something that I would not tolerate as the Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department.”

One of the MPD officers involved in the incident was a probationary employee and was fired following the incident, according to the police department. The other three officers are in a “non-contact” status and if the investigation finds they participated in misconduct they could be disciplined or fired.

An officer sitting in the passenger seat of one of the MPD cruisers activated his body-worn camera that recorded airbags deploying, a broken windshield and smoke emitting from the vehicles.

Should the police officers be fired for drag racing?

“Are you okay?” someone not captured on video asks as the recording officer said, “oh … sh**. Yeah I’m good. Oh f***,” video shows. The police cruisers were going at least 60 mph in a residential area where the speed limit is 25 mph, a source reportedly told Fox 5.

“Yesterday two 6D scout cars were totaled because officers decided instead of fighting crime, patrolling their beats, or engaging the community – they decided to drag race each other on Anacostia Avenue at 5 pm in the evening,” MPD 6th district Commander Durriyyah Habeebullah said in an email, Fox 5 reported.

The D.C. Office of the Attorney General is reviewing the incident before the MPD’s Internal Affairs Bureau begins an investigation, according to the police department.

The MPD did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'Oh sh**!': Watch cops drag race each other, crash in neighborhood
Congressman and ex-Florida governor launches bid to oust DeSantis
Democrat lawmaker arrested in sex-trafficking sting
What a shot: Bill and Melinda Gates are splitting up after 27 years
Undercover journalist launches legal help to anyone who's been defamed
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×