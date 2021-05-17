A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Outrage after public discovers series of Hitler-praising tweets from CNN freelancer

The tweet turned out to be one of many in which he praised Adolf

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 16, 2021 at 9:23pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(FOX NEWS) -- Social media users are demanding CNN respond after discovering that one of their freelance contributors, Adeel Raja, who has written dozens of pieces for the outlet, wrote in a now-deleted tweet that "the world today needs a Hitler." After some digging, it turned out to be one of several messages Raja has posted praising the Nazi leader.

"The only reason I am supporting Germany in the finals - Hitler was a German and he did good with those Jews!" Raja wrote during the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Raja last had a CNN byline on Sept. 16, 2020. He still lists his affiliation with the network on LinkedIn.

"Hail Hitler!" he wrote the following day. Twitter users shared screenshots of the messages.

Read the full story ›

