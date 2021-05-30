Parents at posh school 'horrified' over lessons teaching young children to 'touch themselves'

An elite New York City school that tells children they can't be hugged "without consent" is now under heavy fire from outraged parents over lessons reportedly teaching young kids sexual gratification by "touching themselves."

According to the New York Post, "health and wellness" educator Justine Ang Fonte at The Dalton School uses cartoons as a tool in her sex-ed classes for 6-year-olds featuring small children talking about "touching themselves" for pleasure.

"Hey, how come sometimes my penis gets big sometimes and points in the air?" a young boy asks in the cartoon, followed by an explanation about what an "erection" is.

"Sometimes I touch my penis because it feels good," the boys says while nodding.

A small girl then notes: "Sometimes, when I'm in my bath or when mom puts me to bed, I like to touch my vulva too."

Fonte claims she never uses the word "masturbation" in class, adding her lessons teach children not to touch themselves in public.

Parents expressed their outrage to the Post, especially when the school instructs consent for family hugs.

"Literally parents are supposed to say to their kids, 'May I hug you?'" one parent said.

One mother said that another parent told her, "I'm paying $50,000 to these a**holes to tell my kid not to let her grandfather hug her when he sees her?"

The lessons for first-graders also address gender identity, gender assigned at birth and gender expression.

Other comments from parents who wished to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation include:

"Kids have no less than five classes on gender identity – this is pure indoctrination. This person should absolutely not be teaching children. Ironically, she teaches kids about 'consent' yet she has never gotten consent from parents about the sexually explicit, and age inappropriate material about transgender to first graders."

"We are furious. We were horrified to learn this was shown to our first-grade 6- and 7-year old kids without our knowledge or consent. But it's so hard to fight back because you'll get canceled and your child will suffer."

"I'm not against all sex education but it's not cool to keep parents in the dark about it."

Fonte did not respond to requests for comment, but a spokesman for Dalton indicated: "As part of Dalton's comprehensive Health curriculum for students, a lesson on Gender & Bodies included two evidence-based and age-appropriate videos approved for students 4 years and older. These videos align with nationally recognized methodologies and standards. We consistently review our Health curriculum, making sure that the content is developmentally appropriate and, if necessary, we adapt our curriculum accordingly. We will continue to listen carefully to parent feedback, respond thoughtfully to community concerns, and develop lessons that are in the best interest of our students, respect our community’s values, and correspond with best practices."

