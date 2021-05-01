A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Paris mayor backs military chiefs who threaten to seize control from Macron over inaction on radical Islam

'The hour is grave, France is in peril'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 1, 2021 at 6:51pm
(ZEROHEDGE) – A Paris Mayor who was raised in a devout Muslim household by Algerian immigrant parents threw her support behind a controversial letter by current and former military chiefs who said that if nothing is done about the "laxist" policies on radical Islam, it would require "the intervention of our comrades on active duty in a perilous mission of protection of our civilizational values."

"What is written in this letter is a reality," Mayor Rachida Dati of Paris' 7th arrondissement told France Info radio. "When you have a country plagued by urban guerrilla warfare, when you have a constant and high terrorist threat, when you have increasingly glaring and flagrant inequalities ... we cannot say that the country is doing well."

"The hour is grave, France is in peril," reads the letter, adding that failure to act against the "suburban hordes" would lead to "civil war" and deaths "in the thousands." The letter was signed by hundreds of retired soldiers, including 20 retired generals, as well as several active duty members of the military – 18 of whom are to be fired, the country's armed forces chief confirmed on Thursday, according to the Daily Mail.

WND News Services
