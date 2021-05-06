A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Pastor supports abortion, wants to 'take God back' from pro-life Christians

Bills herself as 'prophetic, progressive and powerful voice of faith'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 6, 2021 at 12:57pm
(LIFENEWS) – A Texas pastor stood on the state Capitol steps Tuesday declaring that pro-abortion activists must “take God back” from pro-lifers who are motivated by their faith to protect unborn babies.

KLTV reports the Rev. Erika Forbes, organizer of the pro-abortion group Just Texas, led a small group of religious leaders in a protest against pro-life bills that state lawmakers are considering this month. “I am, as prophetic, progressive and powerful voice of faith, here to take God back from the hostage situation that some religious folk have taken it in to,” Forbes said.

She and the other pro-abortion religious leaders claimed the pro-life bills, including state Sen. Bryan Huges’ heartbeat bill (Senate Bill 8), would put women in danger.

Read the full story ›

