Pelosi: Spend $1 million on museum honoring Kavanaugh's accuser

Christine Blasey Ford became a celebrity for many in the anti-conservative population of Washington, D.C., when President Trump nominated Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court, a position to which he later was confirmed.

It's because he was considered conservative, and she accused him of assaulting her decades ago when both were teenagers.

Her story, however, didn't even convince her pals from that time period.

The New York Post reported Leland Keyser, a friend of Blasey Ford's from high school in the 1980s, told two authors writing a book in 2019, "I don't have any confidence in the story. Those facts together I don't recollect, and it just didn't make any sense."

TRENDING: 'I will not be intimidated into hiding my faith': Christian official faces jail for believing God

Keyser reported being at the party over which Blasey Ford made the allegations.

Ford claimed to the Senate Judiciary Committee considering Kavanaugh's nomination that he and his friend, Mark Judge, pushed her into a room and that Kavanaugh forced her onto a bed, tried to remove her bathing suit and attempted to rape her.

According to a book, Keyser was under "pressure" at that time of the confirmation hearings and said she wouldn't contest Ford's statements.

The book quoted Keyser saying, "I was told behind the scenes that certain things could be spread about me if I didn't comply."

Would you like to see a museum displaying Nancy Pelosi's absurdities? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 20% (1 Votes) 80% (4 Votes)

Now House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants to have taxpayers spend $1 million on a facility where Ford could be honored for her "courage."

Commentatory Sara Carter reported Pelosi, the California Democrat, wants to spend the million dollars on a "Courage Museum."

The group proposing the idea is called Futures Without Violence, an organization dedicated to social justice.

Carter reported previously the group issued various statements supporting and appreciating Ford over her decision to "speak out" on the issue.

"We believe that it is both Dr. Ford’s right and a public service for her to tell her story in a public forum and have it heard and judged on its merits," the organization has posted online.

Just months ago, the group gave Ford a "Courage Award" and she spoke at a fundraiser there.

Since FWV proposed the museum to the city of San Francisco in February, the organization has promised to "honor" Ford, Carter said.

NBC reported Ford also was given an award from the ACLU of Southern California.

That "Rodger Baldwin Courage Award" was given to the psychology professor at Palo Alto University for her testimony against Kavanaugh.

She also got a similar award from the YWCA of Silicon Valley.

A column by Margot Cleveland at USA Today in 2018 pointed out that Ford's "changing" story left her "short on credibility."

The column explained Rachel Mitchell, a sex-crimes prosecutor, saw Ford as "a witness lacking in credibility."

"The problem for Ford is not that she doesn’t remember everything: It is that everything she remembers changes at her convenience," the column explained.

First, the commentary pointed out that Ford reported being assaulted in 1982, but she told the Washington Post it had happened in the mid-1980s when Kavanaugh already was attending Yale.

"Ford’s recasting of the attack to the summer of 1982 is suspect," the commentary said.

Further, the number of boys involved in the "attack" has varied, the commentary said.

"Finally, Ford altered her description of the interior layout of the home and the details of the party and her escape. A 'short' stairwell turned into a 'narrow' one. The gathering moved from a small family room where the kids drank beer (and which Ford distinguished from the living room through which she fled the house) when she spoke to the Washington Post, to a home described in her actual testimony as having a 'small living room/family room-type area.' And in an obvious tell to the change, Ford suggested that she could draw a floor plan of the house," the commentary explained.

Cleveland noted Ford's story changed "after Kavanaugh and Senate investigators had obtained evidence to disprove her original tale."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!