Permit denied for National Day of Prayer at U.S. Capitol for 1st time in 70 years

(HARBINGERS DAILY) – After almost 70 years, the National Day of Prayer this year looks very different in Washington DC. That is because the permit to hold the annual event at the capital was denied for the first time since 1952.

Since the U.S capital building breach on January 6th, the area remains closed off to the public, where the event would usually take place.

The man who sought to obtain the permit for the event, Rev. Patrick Mahoney, who is also director of the Christian Defense Coalition, rebuked the decision to deny the Prayer at the capital. “After our permit was denied, for the first time in 70 years, there will be NO PUBLIC witness at the U.S. Capitol Building for the National Day Of Prayer! Brothers and sisters, free speech is in danger today in America,” he wrote on Twitter.

Read the full story ›