Poll: 1 in 3 'would not spend a single dollar on climate change mitigation'

A new poll from Competitive Enterprise Institute reveals that Americans' financial dedication to the Green New Deal that leftists have been demanding for several years already is lagging.

Just a little bit.

The proposal as outlined by some members of Congrss would cost taxpayers up to $93 trillion, which the Foundation for Education pointed out at nearly $600,000 per U.S. household was "truly astounding."

Yet "most Americans aren't even willing to sacrifice $50 a month to mitigate climate change," the report said.

TRENDING: CNN and MSNBC ratings continue free-falling after Trump: 'Any YouTube video gets more'

The CEI results sampled 1,200 registered voters on environmental issues, and the margin of error was 2.83%.

Our poll finds more than one-third of respondents would not spend a single dollar on climate change mitigation, despite also finding 67 percent are "very or somewhat concerned about climate change" https://t.co/1ZtZ1HEfiz pic.twitter.com/NY7ahRrmMW — Competitive Enterprise Institute (@ceidotorg) May 26, 2021

Lots of people, "a strong majority," said they were somewhat or very concerned about climate change, FEE documented.

Would you spend money on climate change mitigation? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 4% (6 Votes) 96% (142 Votes)

But the key question was, "How much of your own money would you be willing to personally spend each month to reduce the impact of climate change?"

Nothing, said 35%.

Another 15% said they give up $1-$10 and 6% said $11-$20.

Another handful would add $10 to that figure, but "a whopping 75% of respondents were not willing to pay more than $50 a month," the report said.

FEE said, "One need not extrapolate very far from this data to conclude that essentially zero American households are willing to pay $600,000 a year for a 'Green New Deal'-style big-government climate change agenda."

Myron Ebell, chief of the CEI's Center for Energy and Environment, noted, "This poll shows once again that Americans are unwilling to pay for the left’s anti-energy policies."

There was a small fraction, 4%, who would be willing to spend up to $500 of their own money.

CEI noted, "Climate alarmists' endless doomsday predictions haven't made Americans ready for costly energy regulations, spending more money on personal vehicles, or higher electricity bills. But why? … Perhaps it's because Americans have digested 50 years of unrealized predictions of societal & economic catastrophe from notable people in government and science…."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!