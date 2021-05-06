A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Prayer rally at site of Moloch worship to prevent 'sacrificing children to covid vaccine'

Protest alleged plan to coerce Israelis into administering covid shot to kids

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 6, 2021 at 1:33pm
(ISRAEL365 NEWS) – A mass prayer rally is scheduled for Thursday in Jerusalem. The event’s location is overlooking the Hinnom Valley (Gehenom) which is where Canaanites and wayward Israelites used to sacrifice children to Moloch. The Hinnon Valley is also known as the Gehenom Valley – the Hebrew word for ‘hell.’

That location was chosen because as former Zehut political party member and Knesset candidate Shlomo Gordon said: “We are not interested in sacrificing our children on any altar.”

The Common Denominator will stage a “unity prayer rally – bringing together people of all faiths,” – in prayer against an alleged plan to coerce Israelis into administering the covid vaccine on their children. Daniel claims that “children are not at risk from Covid-19 nor are there long-term safety studies regarding the shot.”

WND News Services
