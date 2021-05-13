A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Pro-life center suffers $250,000 in damages after arson attack

Investigators determined building was intentionally set ablaze

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 13, 2021 at 1:36pm
(THE FEDERALIST) – A pro-life clinic in Peoria, Illinois suffered $250,000 in damages after the building was intentionally set on fire, the Journal Star reports.

The blaze at the Peoria Women’s Care Center, which “provides free, confidential counseling, support, and education for pregnant women,” was first reported to the fire department last week in the middle of the night. While the fire, which caused widespread smoke and heat damage, was quickly put out by firefighters, investigations later indicated the building was intentionally set ablaze.

“It wasn’t clear what led investigators to determine it was arson, but the fire department said the office of the state fire marshal as well as the Peoria Police Department were assisting in the investigation,” reported the Journal Star.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
