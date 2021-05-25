Prominent physician: Don't get a COVID shot

Dr. Peter McCullough, a prominent cardiologist, internist and professor of medicine who has testified to the U.S. Senate, has explained that he is not against vaccines, and many of his patients have been vaccinated for COVID-19.

But he said in a new interview this week that with increasing reports of adverse effects, it's too risky for people who have a more than 99% survival rate to receive one of the experimental vaccines.

"Based on the safety data now, I can no longer recommend it," he said in an interview with journalist and author John Leake.

"There are over 4,000 dead Americans, there are over 10,000 in Europe that die on days one, two and three after the vaccine," said McCullough.

TRENDING: New Hampshire audit finds 'fold' issue: Test ballot scan finds only 28% of GOP votes counted

The figure for the United States comes from reports submitted to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS. Between Dec. 14, 2020 and May 7, 2021, more than 190,000 adverse events were reported, with 4,057 deaths.

VAERS includes a disclaimer that says the reports "may contain information that is incomplete, inaccurate, coincidental, or unverifiable."

But health care professionals who are concerned about the COVID shots point out the reports suggest the number of adverse events is exponentially higher than for previous vaccines. They point out that the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots are being administered under emergency use authorization by the FDA while they continue in trials expected to last another two and a half years, until Dec. 31, 2023.

"Why are we pushing this in a way where people's jobs and education and livelihoods [rely] on a decision that could be potentially fatal?" McCullough asked.

Would you ever get a vaccine if it's not for COVID? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 42% (346 Votes) 58% (474 Votes)

He testified to the U.S. Senate last November against what he described as the federal government's politicization of health care during the pandemic, curbing or blocking the availability of cheap, effective treatments for COVID-19 such as hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin.

In his interview with Leake, he said "the tension is high" as colleges and universities announce students who want to return to campus in the fall must be vaccinated.

"There are parents who say, 'I want my kid to go to college this year, but I don't want to lose 'em to the vaccine,'" McCullough said.

"They know what's going on. The internet is full of these cases -- blood clots, strokes, immediate death."

McCullough has 600 peer-reviewed publications to his name. Many have appeared in top-tier journals such as the New England Journal of Medicine, Journal of the American Medical Association and The Lancet. He is the president of the Cardiorenal Society of America, the co-editor of Reviews in Cardiovascular Medicine and associate editor of the American Journal of Cardiology and Cardiorenal Medicine. He has led monitoring safety boards in major drug trials.

See Dr. Peter McCullough's remarks:

See the full interview:

Last Thursday night in an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham, McCullough warned that the randomized vaccine trials excluded people who had been infected with COVID.

That means there is no safety data and no indication of the effectiveness of the vaccine for people who have been infected, he said.

Further, there are two studies from the U.K. and one from New York City that show higher rates of adverse events for recovered COVID-19 patients who are vaccinated.

"There's no evidence of benefit and only evidence of harm," he said.

McCullough said in an interview earlier this month with the Fox Nation show "Tucker Carlson Today" that pregnant women and others excluded from the trials should not get a COVID-19 vaccine.

"We never let anything pathogenic into a woman's body who's pregnant," he said.

All of the vaccines produce a viral spike protein that is pathogenic and can cause blood clotting and damage blood vessels, he explained.

1 billion unwilling to get jab

More than 1 billion people worldwide were unwilling to get the COVID-19 vaccine during the first year of the pandemic, according to a recent Gallup poll.

Burma had the highest percentage of adults willing to get the vaccine at 96%. Kazakhstan had the lowest at 25%. People living in Eastern Europe and former Soviet states were the least inclined to get the vaccine.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 130 million Americans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, representing 39.2% of the total U.S. population.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walenksy has explained her agency's effort to combat "vaccine hesitancy."

"We believe and know that the science moved quickly. We’ve enrolled 100,000 people in these trials and the science stood on the shoulders of years and years of work before to be able to deliver these vaccines," Walensky told reporters in April during a virtual news conference.

"If people are worried about the side effects, we can convey the data of over 200 million vaccine doses and the safety and the scrutiny of that safety," she continued. "So we need to meet people where they are and understand why they might be hesitant and then give them the information that combats that hesitancy."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!