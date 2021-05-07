White House press secretary Jen Psaki hinted that she will likely step down from her position next year to make room for someone who is more diverse.

"I think there frankly needs to be diverse spaces and voices as communicators," she told The New York Times.

"Women, certainly, but beyond that."

Psaki told David Axelrod on his podcast "The Axe Files with David Axelrod" that she loves that challenge and responsibility that comes with her position, but she only plans to be there for a year.

"I think it's going to be time for somebody else to have this job, in a year from now or about a year from now," she said, according to CNN.

Psaki's reception as press secretary is in stark contrast to her predecessor from the Trump administration, Kayleigh McEnany.

“If the president were standing here with me today, he would say he works for the American people,” Psaki said during her first briefing, according to The Times.

“I work for him, so I also work for the American people, but his objective and his commitment is to bring transparency and truth back to government, to share the truth, even when it’s hard to hear.”

Reporters have complimented her on her professionalism and Psaki has reportedly tried to call on all reporters in the room, according to The Hill.

Is Jen Psaki a good White House press secretary? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (3 Votes)

Psaki has also told reporters that the Biden administration will combat disinformation campaigns with "accurate information and truth and data," The New York Times wrote.

However, the White House communications team has limited access to President Joe Biden, who didn't have his first media conference until March 25.

"We're never going to satisfy the White House press corps and their desires for access," she told Axelrod.

"And I think there have been mistakes made in the past of trying to do that."

Psaki also commented on the pace of the 2021 news cycle.

"[It's] so fast that even what's in the print newspaper is rarely going to be what we're going to talk about at the briefing that day," she said.

It is unclear who would take over the role after Psaki steps down next year, but she told The Times that she would prepare other aides to be ready to take over.

During his presidency, former President Donald Trump had four press secretaries: Sean Spicer, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Stephanie Grisham and McEnany, according to the Independent.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.